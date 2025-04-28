Kendrick Lamar And SZA’s ‘Luther’ Tops Hot 100 For Milestone 10th Week

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther” sits at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a landmark 10th consecutive week. Only 4% of all Hot 100 No. 1s have ruled for double-digit weeks, with “Luther” becoming the first ever 10-week chart-topping hit by a solo man and woman with no accompanying acts – surpassing the nine-week reign of Diana Ross and Lionel Richie’s “Endless Love” in 1981.

Other notable moves in this week’s Hot 100 include Alex Warren’s first ever Top 10 hit, “Ordinary,” moving up two places to reach a new peak of No. 3, while Morgan Wallen and Post Malone’s “I Ain’t Coming Back” debuts at No. 8, becoming their 15th and 14th career Top 10s, respectively. It marks the sixth Top 10 lifted from Wallen’s album, I’m the Problem, ahead of its May 16 release, extending his own record for the most Top 10s from a record prior to its arrival.

The rest of the Top 10 is rounded out by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With a Smile” holding at No. 2, Drake’s “Nokia” drops a spot to No. 4, Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” moves up one slot to No.5, Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” falls two places to No. 6, Wallen’s “I’m the Problem” climbs three spots to No. 7, Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” remains at No. 9, and Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control,” falls three slots to No. 10. (Billboard)