Kendrick Lamar Leads BET Awards Nominations, With Doechii, Drake, Future, GloRilla Getting Multiple Nods

On Thursday (May 8), the full list of nominees were revealed for the 2025 BET Awards, with Kendrick Lamar leading the field with 10 total nods. Doechii, Drake, Future, and GloRilla all received six nominations, with SZA and The Weeknd each receiving four nods. The BET Awards is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and the ceremony will feature Lamar competing in categories like Album of the Year for GNX, Video of the Year for “Not Like Us,” Viewer’s Choice Award nominations for “Not Like Us,” “Luther,” featuring SZA, and “Like That” with Future & Metro Boomin, and Best Male Hip Hop Artist. Rising star Doechii – who won Best Rap Album at the recent Grammy Awards – is up for Album of the Year, Video of the Year and Viewer’s Choice Award for “Denial is a River,” and Best Female Hip Hop Artist. The BET Awards will be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 9, and will be hosted by Kevin Hart for the second time. (Rolling Stone)