Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Billie Eilish Lead Nominations For 2025 American Music Awards

On Wednesday (April 23), the American Music Awards announced their complete list of nominations for their 2025 ceremony – the first AMAs following a two-year hiatus. Kendrick Lamar leads the way with 10 nods, followed by Post Malone with eight, and Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey each receiving seven nominations. New categories for Album, Song, and Social Song of the Year have been added, and artists like Beyoncé, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taylor Swift are among the nominees for Album of the Year. The stacked list of nominees for Artist of the Year includes Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Taylor Swift, and Zach Bryan. The award show will be broadcast live from Las Vegas on May 26 via CBS and streaming on Paramount+, and will be hosted by Jennifer Lopez. Voting is currently open for all categories on the AMA website. (Rolling Stone)