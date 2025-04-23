Lady Gaga Adds Seven More Shows To Upcoming ‘Mayhem Ball Tour’

Lady Gaga has expanded her upcoming Mayhem Ball Tour with seven new dates, adding shows at the Chase Center in San Francisco on July 22, 24, and 26, and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on July 28 and 29, and August 1 and 2. Ticket pre-sales for the additional dates will begin on Thursday (April 24), with an artist presale set for Monday (April 28). The Mayhem Ball is Gaga’s first arena tour in seven years, and the North American leg will kick off on July 16 in Las Vegas, stopping in Seattle, New York, Miami, Toronto, and will conclude on September 15 and 17 in Chicago. “With the Mayhem Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience – something more intimate – closer, more connected – that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create,” Gaga said of her forthcoming tour. This announcement follows Gaga’s showstopping headlining performances at Coachella over the past two weekends, and is in support of her latest chart-topping album, Mayhem, which was released in March. (Rolling Stone)