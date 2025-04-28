Lana Del Rey Sings About Kissing Morgan Wallen, Covers Tammy Wynette And John Denver During Stagecoach Debut

Lana Del Rey‘s highly-anticipated “very special country set” in the Palomino tent at Stagecoach on Friday night (April 25) featured nods to music icons like Tammy Wynette – with a cover of “Stand By Your Man” – and John Denver during her 65-minute performance. Amid speculation about the country sound of her upcoming album, Del Rey surprised the crowd by name-dropping Morgan Wallen in a new track titled “57.5,” which caused a stir among fans. The lyrics include the provocative lines, “I kissed Morgan Wallen, I guess kissing me kind of went to his head. If you want my secret to success, don’t go ATVing with him when you’re out west.” Lana also performed country-tinged new songs “Husband of Mine” and “Quiet in the South,” while also collaborating with rising country singer George Birge on his new single, “Cowboy Songs,” and bringing out Secret Sisters to join her on “Let the Light In.” Del Rey’s set culminated with a fiddle-infused rendition of Denver’s anthem, “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” which was a fitting end to her first appearance at the renowned country festival. (Variety)