Liam Payne Died Without A Will, Left Behind A $32 Million Estate

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne died without a will, leaving Cheryl Tweedy, his former partner and mother of their son, Bear, to be named administrator of his $32 million estate, alongside music industry lawyer Richard Mark Bray. Tweedy – a former member of Girls Aloud – will work alongside Bray to oversee Payne’s finances, property, and possessions, potentially putting much of it into a trust for their son. English and Welsh laws dictate that a person’s spouse and children have first claim to the estate in the absence of a will. Payne tragically died on October 16, 2024 at the age of 31, following a fall from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires. While the initial charges against the hotel workers and Payne’s friend have all been dropped, two individuals accused of selling him drugs remain detained while awaiting their pending trial. (Rolling Stone)