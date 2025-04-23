Home » Local » Lil Wayne Will Headline Madison Square Garden For First Time With ‘Carter VI’ Release Show

Lil Wayne will mark the release of his hotly-anticipated new album, Tha Carter VI, with his first-ever headlining show at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 6. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Wednesday (April 23), with general on-sale starting on Friday, April 25. The New Orleans rapper – and current Rolling Stone cover star –  has previously expressed his dislike of New York due to his past legal issues in the city, including a gun possession charge in 2007 that led to an eight-month prison sentence at Rikers Island. Wayne has since returned to NYC several times in recent years, and he will now celebrate the release of his long-awaited sixth installment in his chart-topping Tha Carter series with his first ever show at The World’s Most Famous Arena. Weezy’s new album features a series of high-profile collaborations, with guest appearances by Miley Cyrus, Bono, Andrea Bocelli, MGK, Elephant Man, Wyclef Jean, and Wayne’s Young Money artist Euro. (Rolling Stone)