Madonna’s “La Isla Bonita” Becomes Her First Music Video To Reach 1 Billion Views On YouTube

Madonna‘s iconic 1986 hit “La Isla Bonita” has made history by becoming her first music video to achieve 1 billion views on YouTube. Madonna’s record-setting video was directed by Mary Lambert, who also was behind her celebrated videos for “Borderline,” “Like A Virgin,” “Material Girl,” and “Like A Prayer.” The lush visuals for “La Isla Bonita” showcases Madonna in dual roles – one as a flamenco dancer and the other as a young woman secretly infatuated with a musician – which perfectly captures the essence of the Latin-inspired song. “La Isla Bonita” got a social media boost due to a series of recent TikTok trends, with over 200,000 travel videos posted with the song over the past year alone. Madonna’s next most-viewed videos on YouTube are “Hung Up,” with 531 million views, “Bitch I’m Madonna” featuring Nikki Minaj with 368 million views, followed by “Like a Prayer” with 341 million views. (People)