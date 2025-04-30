Neil Diamond Set To Receive Inspirational Lifetime Achievement Award During 2025 Carousel Ball

Neil Diamond will be honored with the Inspirational Lifetime Achievement Award at the 39th Annual Carousel Ball in Denver on October 11, benefiting the Children’s Diabetes Foundation. Diamond will become only the third recipient of the prestigious award, following Sidney Poitier in 2016, and Diane Warren in 2024. The 84-year-old singer has long been involved with the foundation and its fundraising efforts, showcasing his support by performing at various events over the years. “It’s been my absolute joy to have supported the Children’s Diabetes Foundation for so many wonderful years,” Diamond said in a statement. “Barbara Davis and her organization have done an immense amount of good helping kids, adults and their families facing a difficult diagnosis.” During his six-decade music career, the Grammy-winning Diamond has been inducted into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as well as being recognized by the Kennedy Center Honors in 2011 and receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2018. (Billboard)