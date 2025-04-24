New Kids On The Block Set To Release 35th Anniversary Reissue Of ‘Step By Step’

On Thursday (April 24), New Kids on the Block announced that they will be releasing a 35th anniversary reissue of their iconic 1990 album, Step By Step, on June 13. The expanded edition of NKOTB’s chart-topping fourth studio album – whose title track spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 – will feature bonus material and unreleased tracks, marking its first availability on vinyl since its original release. As the beloved boy band is gearing up for their upcoming Las Vegas residency, they shared an Instagram video announcing the reissue project which features clips of the group from the Step By Step era. NKOTB’s Vegas run is set to take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM, with dates scheduled throughout June and July, before picking back up again in January and February. “A Las Vegas residency gives us an opportunity to take our performance, and interaction with our fans, to the next level,” Donnie Wahlberg said in a statement. (Billboard)