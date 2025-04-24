Rosé Joins Coldplay For A Performance Of Her Hit, “APT.” During Their Show In South Korea

During their concert in Goyang, South Korea on Tuesday (April 22), Coldplay collaborated with Blackpink singer Rosé, inviting the K-pop superstar onstage to perform her smash hit song “APT.” The band and Rosé performed the track together as the huge stadium crowd sang along and screamed their approval, with frontman Chris Martin taking over Bruno Mars’ memorable role in the song. Rosé released “APT.” with Mars back in October, and included it on her debut solo album, Rosie, which arrived in December. The single set a record by topping the Billboard Global 200 chart for 19 weeks. With this surprise pairing with Rosé, Coldplay continues their history of collaborating with K-Pop stars, as Twice is the opening act on the current leg of their record-setting Music of the Spheres World Tour, joining the British band last week for a collaboration on their single, “We Pray.” Coldplay also partnered with BTS on their 2021 hit, “My Universe.” (Rolling Stone)