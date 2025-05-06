Sabrina Carpenter, The Strokes, Luke Combs, Doja Cat, Hozier Top 2025 ACL Fest Lineup

On Tuesday (May 6), the lineup was revealed for the 2025 Austin City Limits Festival, which will showcase a diverse set of headliners such as Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat, Luke Combs, and The Strokes. ACL will take place across two weekends in Austin’s Zilker Park from Oct. 3-5 and 10-12, with performances spread out over nine stages. In addition to the headliners, the festival will also feature appearances from Cage the Elephant, T-Pain, Empire of the Sun, DJO, Pierce the Veil, Rilo Kiley, Maren Morris, Mk.gee, Zeds Dead, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Modest Mouse, Wet Leg, King Princess, and many more. The event is once again set to stream on Hulu, which will air select live performances and interviews during the first weekend, with a full broadcast schedule to be announced later in the summer. A variety of three-day ticket packages went on sale on Tuesday (May 6), with single-day tickets available at a later date. (Billboard)