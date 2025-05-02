Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco’s Deluxe Album Features GloRilla And Cigarettes After Sex

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to release a deluxe edition of their collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, on May 2. The expanded version – titled I Said I Love You First…And You Said It Back – will include guest appearances by GloRilla, Cigarettes After Sex, and DJ Sliink, though what tracks they will be featured on have not yet been revealed. “There are some new songs, some favorites you might recognize, and reimagined songs from the original album,” Gomez wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (April 30). “Can’t wait for you to hear them! Thank you to @glorillapimp, @cigsaftersex, @djsliink and of course, benny 🖤.” In addition to the deluxe album announcement, Gomez also shared exciting news about another new project on the way. “Oh, and don’t forget to pick out your prom outfit…Talk video out tomorrow night at 9pm PT!!,” she added. Gomez and Blanco recently went on a “Prom Date” together, with the engaged couple taking a stretch limo to the mall to take some adorable prom photos together. (Rolling Stone)