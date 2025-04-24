Shaboozey, Lionel Richie, And Mickey Guyton To Be Honored At ‘I’m Just Me: A Charley Pride Celebration Of Inclusion’

The second annual I’m Just Me: A Charley Pride Celebration of Inclusion brunch is set to take place on May 6 at the Hall Park Hotel in Frisco, Texas, preceding the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards by two days. The event will be hosted by Mickey Guyton – a two-time ACM Award nominee and the first Black woman to host the ACM Awards, in 2021 – and will honor individuals who embody Pride’s legacy in country music through leadership in hope, advocacy, and innovation, including honorees like Brittney Spencer, Lionel Richie, Shaboozey, the Freddy Fender Estate, and more. The invite-only celebration, presented by Amazon MGM Studios in partnership with Amazon Music and the Academy of Country Music, aims to support diversity in the genre. “We’re honored to support this celebration that uplifts trailblazers pushing the genre forward, while reaffirming our commitment to broadening the narrative and welcoming a wider range of voices into the spotlight,” Ryan Redington, GM of Amazon Music, said in a statement. (Billboard)