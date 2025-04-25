Snoop Dogg Signs New Deal With NBCUniversal For Death Row Pictures And A Return To ‘The Voice’

On Wednesday (April 23), Snoop Dogg reached a dynamic new partnership with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios, as confirmed by NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios Chairman Donna Langley. The extensive venture stretches across film, television, sports entertainment, and streaming, with the media company set to tap into Snoop’s global appeal, business acumen, creativity, and authenticity on a variety of upcoming projects. The collaboration builds on Snoop’s previous involvement in The Voice and the 2024 Olympic Games coverage, with the rap legend set to return as a coach for Season 28 this fall. Additionally, Snoop’s upcoming Universal film about his life marks the inaugural project of his production company, Death Row Pictures. “Not everyone has the courage and vision to see what Death Row Pictures can bring to the table, but Donna and the NBCUniversal team have always understood, which is why I am proud to call NBCUniversal my new home,” Snoop said in a statement. “The Dogg has officially moved into the neighborhood, ya dig?” (Variety)