SZA Admits That She Still Owes Beyoncé Money, But She Has “Never” Asked Her To Pay Up

The title-track of SZA’s chart-topping album, SOS, incorporates lyrics and the melody of Beyoncé’s song, “Listen,” from 2006’s Dreamgirls soundtrack. With a comment on a recent Instagram post, SZA revealed that she still owes Bey money for the interpolation, but the 35-time Grammy winner has yet to ask her to pay up. The original social media post made light of the extensive number of co-writers that are routinely credited on Beyoncé’s songs, with SZA responding in the comments, “I literally owe her half my publishing off interpolation alone on SOS and she never pressed me lmao a generous QUEEN 😭.” SZA, who is currently on the road with Kendrick Lamar on their joint Grand National Tour, is a self-proclaimed Beyoncé fan, praising her in a 2024 interview, “I just admire her. She’s a masterclass on poise, grace, artistry, beauty and kindness.” (People)