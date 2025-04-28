SZA’s ‘SOS’ Claims 13th Week At No. 1 On Billboard 200, While Doechii Cracks Top 10 For First Time

SZA’s SOS notches a 13th nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The record rises two places to claim the top spot once again, aided by the release of an expansive deluxe edition, SOS Deluxe: LANA, on December 20, 2024, along with a February 9 reissue with four additional bonus tracks. Another big move on this week’s Billboard 200, Doechii’s Alligator Bites Never Heal vaults up fourteen places to reach No. 10, following its wider availability on vinyl and first release on CD, becoming the first Top 10 effort for the Grammy-winning Florida rapper.

For the first time in over two months, no albums debut in the Top 10 this week, as the chart is rounded out by all former No. 1s. Kendrick Lamar’s GNX holds at No. 2, Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time climbs three places to No. 3, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet stays at No. 4, PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U remains at No. 5, Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos drops two spots to No. 8, Playboi Carti’s MUSIC sticks at No. 7, Lady Gaga’s MAYHEM jumps up two slots to No. 8, and Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album ascends five places to No. 9. (Billboard)