Tina Knowles Reveals She Underwent Lumpectomy Due To Breast Cancer Diagnosis

During an interview on CBS Mornings on Tuesday (April 22), Tina Knowles, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange, disclosed her private battle with breast cancer. Knowles shared that her cancer was discovered after missing a routine mammogram appointment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually leading to the detection of two tumors in her left breast, one being benign and the other at stage 1. “I’ve always tried to take care of myself. I just was in disbelief,” she said. Following a lumpectomy in August, Knowles is now cancer-free, and she credits early detection for her positive outcome. With the support of her daughters, Knowles aims to be a beacon of encouragement for other women, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing health screenings and routine check-ups to avoid potential health risks. “I decided to share it because I think it’s a lot of lessons in it for other women,” Knowles said. (Rolling Stone)