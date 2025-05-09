UMG Files Dismissal Of Drake’s “Astonishing’ Amended Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

On Wednesday (May 7), Universal Music Group filed a motion to dismiss Drake‘s amended defamation lawsuit regarding Kendrick Lamar‘s song, “Not Like Us.” The Canadian rapper is accusing UMG – his and Lamar’s record label – of intentionally defaming him through their promotion of the track. UMG’s lawyers claim that in the amended complaint, Drake “removed obviously false factual allegations” while adding that the “new allegations are astonishing.” The company claims that the lawsuit only serves as an attack on the commercial and creative success of Lamar’s chart-topping song, rather than addressing the content of the lyrics. In a separate statement, a UMG spokesperson said, “Drake’s lawyers believe that when Drake willingly participates in a performative rap-battle of music and poetry, he can be ‘defamed’ even though he engages in the exact same form of creative expression.” (Variety)