Yungblud Announces New Record, ‘Idols,’ First Part Of A Planned Double Album

On Tuesday (May 6), Yungblud took to Instagram to reveal that his new album, Idols, will be released on June 20 as a part of a planned double LP. According to Dominic Harrison, who performs under the Yungblud moniker, his fourth album is “a love letter to self-reclamation … to rock music … [and] to life in all it’s f–king madness.” The 12-track project was recorded in Leeds, near the singer’s hometown of Doncaster, England, and it features previously released singles, “Hello Heaven, Hello” and “Lovesick Lullaby.” The album was produced by Yungblud’s frequent collaborator Matt Schwartz, along with Bob Bradley, and touring guitarist Adam Warrington, and marks his first release under Island Records (U.K.) and Capitol Records (U.S.) after leaving Geffen/Interscope. Yungblud’s previous albums, Weird! and Yungblud, both hit No. 1 on the U.K. Charts, with his self-titled release reaching a career high peak of No. 45 on the Billboard 200 album chart. (Billboard)