So you want your kids to enjoy the darker side of Halloween, but you don’t wanna go too dark? Here are 10 “gateway” horror movies you can stream on Disney+:

1. “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad” (1949). Includes a surprisingly scary animated version of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”.

2. “The Black Cauldron” (1985)

3. “Don’t Look Under the Bed” (1999)

4. “Escape to Witch Mountain” (1975)

5. “Halloweentown” (1998)

6. “The Haunted Mansion” (2003). This is the one with Eddie Murphy.

7. “Mr. Boogedy” (1986)

8. “Phantom of the Megaplex” (2000)

9. “Return to Oz” (1985)

10. “Something Wicked This Way Comes” (1983)