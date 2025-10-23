10 Things That Were Normal 30 Years Ago, But Are a Luxury Now

People on the internet are talking about things that were NORMAL 20 to 30 years ago, but are considered a LUXURY now. And somehow, no one mentioned original “Pokémon” cards.

Here are 10 highlights:

1. “Owning the software you purchased.” For better or worse. In THEORY, subscribing gives you access to updates and upgrades, but that does come at a cost.

2. “Concert tickets.” Technology has made a lot of things better and more accessible. But its effect on concert tickets is definitely not one of them.

3. “Good-quality fabric in clothing”…and similarly, “Household products that don’t break within the first few years of use.”

4. “New furniture made out of real wood.” Yes, but you might have to go back longer than 30 years for that.

5. “Single-income families buying a home.”

6. “Legroom on an airplane”…and “meals on domestic flights.”

7. “Affordable healthcare.” Again, you might have to go back further for that.

8. “Privacy”…like being able to let loose and have a good time without the risk of it being recorded and popping up on social media.

9. “Calling a company and getting a PERSON on the other end of the phone.”

10. “Ads only on TV, in the newspaper, or on radio. Now there are ads EVERYWHERE: YouTube, streaming services, websites, social media, and Amazon.”