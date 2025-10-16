23% of Men Are Cool Leaving Restrooms Without Washing Their Hands

Yesterday was Global Handwashing Day, which means it’s time to celebrate the five-year, seven-month anniversary of that fateful March day in 2020 when everyone started washing their hands.

If you’ve stood at a sink in a public bathroom and looked in the mirror, you’ve probably glared at plenty of people who walk out without washing their hands.

In a new survey, 77% of Americans say they see other people leave restrooms without washing their hands. That’s up from last year when 68% said the same.

As usual, men are the biggest culprits. 85% of women report “always” washing their hands in public restrooms, compared with 77% of men.

45% of people admit to sometimes rinsing with only water, no soap. And yes, men are more likely than women to skip the soap.

Also: 75% of fathers are satisfied that their kids wash their hands enough, but only HALF of mothers agree.

Overall, 93% of Americans say handwashing IS important to maintaining their health. And generally, handwashing IS more common now than it was before the pandemic.

Of course, there are times when bathrooms are so gross that you can’t wait to leave. 84% of people say that “unclean or unpleasant restrooms” give them a negative feeling about the business.

60% of people say they use a paper towel as a shield with doors and faucets, 43% operate the toilet flusher with their foot, 37% “hover” over the toilet seat rather than sitting directly on it.

30% open and close doors with their backside or a foot, and 27% operate paper towel dispensers with their elbow, if possible.