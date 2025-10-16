29% of American Adults Are Still Afraid of the Dark

Some childhood fears are silly to look back on now, like monsters hiding under your bed. But others can continue into adulthood, like: Clowns, the basement, and vegetables?

In a new survey, 29% of American adults admit that they’re still afraid of the dark. In fact, 24% say they “sleep with a nightlight”, and 10% prefer to “sleep with the lights on.” Men are more likely to admit to this than women.

On the flip-side, 28% of people say they LOVE watching horror movies. And some people ENJOY being scared, so there could be some overlap between the people who like horror movies and people who are afraid of the dark.

Men are more likely to love horror movies than women (33% vs. 24%), but MEN are more likely to admit to having nightmares after watching a scary movie.

28% of people say they’re more likely to wake up in the middle of the night after watching a horror movie, 22% say they’re more likely to have worse sleep, and 12% say they’re more likely to sleep for fewer hours.