58% of Couples Have Had Arguments Over Recurring . . . Smells

If you’ve lived with someone long enough, there’s probably NOTHING you HAVEN’T argued over at some point.

According to a new survey, 58% of people say they’ve had arguments with a partner, roommate, or family member over “recurring smells” in shared spaces. Stuff like trash smells, post-gym stink, and pet odors.

41% of people in relationships say they’ve directly called out their partner for something stinky, while 59% admit to “secretly cleaning,” spraying, or airing out the smelly stuff to try to get rid of the odor.

48% of people even claim they avoid certain rooms or spaces when the smell becomes too much.

Maybe where the cat has its litter box, where the kids keep their gym and sports gear, or that place in the garage where the trash is stored.