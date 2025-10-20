6% of People Think They Could Have a Romantic Relationship with a Chatbot

Some people are really starting to LIKE certain aspects of ChatGPT. Which might prompt a nephew to yell out, “If you like it so much, then why don’t you marry it?”

A new poll asked, “Do you think you could ever have a ROMANTIC relationship with an A.I. chatbot companion?” Only about 6% of people said yes, including 1% who said they already have.

Another 8% said “probably not,” and a whopping 81% said “definitely not.” Younger men between the ages of 18 and 44 are the demographic most likely to say they think they could.

Women were more skeptical, even though some would probably admit that a chatbot would be better conversation than their husbands.

12% of people said they think they could form “a deep emotional bond with a chatbot”, but only 6% said they think they could have “an erotic or sexualized relationship with an A.I. chatbot companion.” Again, in both cases, that younger male demographic is more optimistic than anyone else.