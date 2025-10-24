75% of People Can’t Make a Good Grilled Cheese Sandwich?

What’s your go-to MINIMAL EFFORT meal: Ramen, PB&J, heating a can of soup, microwave nachos, “cereal à la handful”, Hot Pockets, or just a pint of ice cream? (???)

How about a straight-forward grilled cheese?

According to a new survey, 61% of Americans say the grilled cheese is their favorite sandwich. But get this: A whopping 75% of people don’t feel confident that they’re an expert at making grilled cheese.

Here are some stats about our grilled cheese preferences:

71% of people say buttering the bread delivers the best crisp on the outside, 12% swear by mayo. And 68% say the perfect grilled cheese includes more than one cheese, although cheddar seems like a must. 43% prefer white bread, but others like sourdough, multigrain, and brioche.

As for technique though, the survey didn’t reveal much.