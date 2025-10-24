Around One in Four Workers Didn’t Take Any of Their Vacation Days This Year

Do you work at a company that keeps insisting that everyone needs to “TAKE TIME FOR YOURSELF”, only to make it extremely difficult to actually take any time off of work?

According to a new report, 23% of employees didn’t take a SINGLE VACATION DAY in the past year, despite the majority of them having access to PTO.

There are three reasons why:

1. Workload. 43% of workers have felt that they have too much work to justify taking vacation, while 30% have worried about falling behind.

2. Team Culture. 29% of workers have felt guilty or “pressured to appear committed” at their jobs, which may lead them to avoid taking PTO.

And 25% of workers say that their manager would likely respond in a “discouraging” manner if they asked to take a full week off.

3. PTO Expectations. More than 33% of employees say they don’t think they have enough PTO to take a proper vacation. (So maybe they’ve taken time off to get stuff done, but it wasn’t actually a “vacation day.”)

And some workers get “unlimited PTO”, but that actually makes it tougher to get away, due to “unclear expectations” of how and when it should be used.

In some careers, like tech, they may offer it as a “perk,” but then there’s always a crunch why a certain time would be a bad time to use it.

Of course, if your employer was actually invested, they’d know that there are plenty of benefits to PTO.

It makes people better, more focused workers, there’s less risk of burnout, it’s good for morale, and it can help provide more of a “family,” looking-out-for-each-other vibe that a lot of workplaces like to CLAIM they offer.