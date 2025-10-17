Four Ways to Improve Your Relationship in 60 Seconds

A psychologist shared his tip for how to improve your relationship in just one minute a day. Get into the routine of taking 60 seconds to give each other your FULL ATTENTION.

He says to “Give your partner your full, undivided presence. No multitasking, no phone in hand, no rushing. Make a deliberate choice to turn toward each other with openness and warmth.” Here are four examples he gave of how to do it.

1. A one-minute hug after a long day of work. Even a 20-second hug can lower cortisol and boost the bonding hormone oxytocin.

2. A moment of gratitude. Before bed, each of you shares one thing you appreciated that day. It could be big or small. You just have to be consistent and do it every night.

3. A quick morning check-in. Take a minute in the A.M. to ask, “What’s one thing you’re carrying today, and how can I support you?”

4. A silent ritual. You could try deep breathing, or even just hold hands. Do it for 60 seconds a day and you’ll feel more connected.