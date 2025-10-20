Halloween Costs $193 if You’re Single, $445 if You’ve Got Kids

Your kid will look great in that “KPop Demon Hunters” costume. But is it worth the spend?

Two new polls on Halloween spending just landed. And it’s not a cheap holiday, especially for parents.

One poll found the average person who celebrates will spend $289. But that includes parents AND non-parents.

If you’re celebrating without kids, it’s $193. But the average parent will shell out $445.

Here’s a quick breakdown of that $289 average, and where the money goes:

1. $58 on costumes

2. $57 on decorations

3. $51 on party supplies

4. $51 on tickets for things like haunted houses

5. $50 on canay for trick-or-treaters

6. $23 on other stuff

A separate poll pegged the total spend at $296, so right around 300 bucks. That one found we’ll spend $33 on costumes for our PETS this year.

The National Retail Federation also does its own poll. They claim the average spend is only $114, but that’s just on candy, costumes, decorations, and greeting cards. It’s a new record, up $11 from last year.