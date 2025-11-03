We’re into November, and that means: One of the last remaining barriers between us and Christmas music is gone. Someone asked the internet, “If you could DELETE one song from existence so no one ever hears it again, what would it be and why?”

And not surprisingly, one of the most popular answers was “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey. For obvious reasons. But it wasn’t the only song on the list that gets under people’s skin.

Here are some other highlights from the list of songs people want to delete:

1. “The Christmas Shoes”, NewSong

2. “Last Christmas”, Wham!

3. The “1-877-KARS 4 KIDS” jingle.

4. “Magic”, Pilot. (It’s now being used to sell Ozempic.)

5. The TikTok clip, “Oh no. Oh no. Oh no no no.” (Not everyone realizes this, but it’s actually from the song, “Remember (Walking in the Sand)” by the Shangri-Las. And then Aerosmith. So they’re taking collateral heat.)

6. “Baby Shark”, Pinkfong.

7. The Barney “I Love You” song, or Lambchop’s “The Song That Never Ends”.

8. “Happy” by Pharrell.

9. “Fight Song”, Rachel Platten. Some people use this message to power through tough times. And afterward, it reminds them too much of that.

10. “Anxiety”, Doechii…It was everywhere recently, and it’s also a big rip-off of “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye. Which was also overplayed.

11. “Moves Like Jagger”, Maroon 5 and Christina Aguilera

12. “7 Years”, Lukas Graham

13. “Hey, Soul Sister”, Train

14. “All Summer Long”, Kid Rock

15. “My Humps”, Black Eyed Peas

16. “Mambo No. 5”, Lou Bega

17. “Achy Breaky Heart”, Billy Ray Cyrus

18. “Imagine”, John Lennon

19. “We Built This City”, Jefferson Starship

20. Somebody risked Swiftie furor by saying, “I’d delete Taylor Swift’s entire library of music. It’s so awful…it’s offensive to my ears.”

And one person joked, “Somebody’s creating the perfect playlist for their retail store, STOP THEM.”