Most Americans Have Experienced at Least One Paranormal Event

When is the last time you’ve seen a ghost? And I’m not talking about the 12-year-old down the street who uses the same lazy, WHITE SHEET costume for trick-or-treating every year.
In a new poll, 60% of Americans say they’ve had at least one of 13 paranormal experiences. That’s a lot, but we’re not all “KPop Demon Hunters.”
35% of those people say they’ve “felt a presence or unknown energy.”
32% have “smelled an unexplained odor.”
31% have “heard an unexplained sound or music.”
26% have “heard the voice of someone who wasn’t there.”
26% have “felt an unexplained change in temperature.”
23% have “seen lights or other devices turn on or off without explanation.”
18% have “seen unexplained orbs of light.”
17% have “seen an object move without explanation.”
16% have “seen a spirit or ghost.”
16% have “seen a door open or close without explanation.”
10% have “seen an angel.”
9% have “seen unexplained smoke.”
And 7% claim they’ve actually “seen a demon.”
Men (38%) are more likely than women (28%) to say it’s likely the paranormal events they’ve experienced have scientific explanations, even if they aren’t aware of what that rationale would be.
Around 40% of Americans believe in demons, ghosts, and psychics, but just 6% believe vampires and werewolves exist.
10% of people believe they can psychically see events in the future, 9% say they can psychically see events in the past, and 7% say they can psychically see current events that they’re not physically present for.
Another 7% claim they can communicate with the dead.
Among the 16% of Americans who claim they’ve seen ghosts, more people say they were GOOD ghosts.
31% say the ghosts they’ve seen have been “good.”
8% say they were “evil.”
24% say they were “neutral”, apparently just there without big effect.
21% say they’ve seen a “mix” of good and bad spirits.
And this may go without saying, but people who have lived in a house they thought was haunted are more likely to say they’ve experienced many paranormal events.