Most Americans Have Experienced at Least One Paranormal Event

When is the last time you’ve seen a ghost? And I’m not talking about the 12-year-old down the street who uses the same lazy, WHITE SHEET costume for trick-or-treating every year.

In a new poll, 60% of Americans say they’ve had at least one of 13 paranormal experiences. That’s a lot, but we’re not all “KPop Demon Hunters.”

35% of those people say they’ve “felt a presence or unknown energy.”

32% have “smelled an unexplained odor.”

31% have “heard an unexplained sound or music.”

26% have “heard the voice of someone who wasn’t there.”

26% have “felt an unexplained change in temperature.”

23% have “seen lights or other devices turn on or off without explanation.”

18% have “seen unexplained orbs of light.”

17% have “seen an object move without explanation.”

16% have “seen a spirit or ghost.”

16% have “seen a door open or close without explanation.”

10% have “seen an angel.”

9% have “seen unexplained smoke.”

And 7% claim they’ve actually “seen a demon.”

Men (38%) are more likely than women (28%) to say it’s likely the paranormal events they’ve experienced have scientific explanations, even if they aren’t aware of what that rationale would be.

Around 40% of Americans believe in demons, ghosts, and psychics, but just 6% believe vampires and werewolves exist.

10% of people believe they can psychically see events in the future, 9% say they can psychically see events in the past, and 7% say they can psychically see current events that they’re not physically present for.

Another 7% claim they can communicate with the dead.

Among the 16% of Americans who claim they’ve seen ghosts, more people say they were GOOD ghosts.

31% say the ghosts they’ve seen have been “good.”

8% say they were “evil.”

24% say they were “neutral”, apparently just there without big effect.

21% say they’ve seen a “mix” of good and bad spirits.

And this may go without saying, but people who have lived in a house they thought was haunted are more likely to say they’ve experienced many paranormal events.