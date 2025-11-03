On Your Phone Too Much? Buy This Six-Pound Phone Cas

Careful you don’t fall asleep scrolling TikTok in bed and drop THIS on your face!

A guy in California launched a Kickstarter for a new iPhone case that weighs SIX POUNDS.

The idea is it’s so heavy, you CAN’T use it very long. He got the idea by strapping his iPhone to a five-pound dumbbell to cure his phone addiction.

The dumbbell version didn’t work, because it blocked his camera. It was also too easy to just remove his phone.

The official version he made is six pounds of stainless steel. And if you want to remove it, you have to use an Allen wrench and remove four different screws.

He used a 3-D printer for the prototype, and it kind of looks like an old ’80s-style brick phone. He says that’s intentional.

He’s trying to raise $75,000 to do an initial run. Last we checked, he was up around $17,000. He’s only doing an iPhone version for now.

Search Kickstarter for “6 Pound Phone Case” if you think it’s something you’d actually want. Just know, they’re not cheap. Each case costs $210. (!!!) He claims they’ll ship in January of next year.