Ten Signs Someone Might Be Lying to You

Most people like to think they can tell when someone’s lying, but according to body language expert Judi James, it’s not that simple.

Here’s the tricky part: Some of those same signs can also show up when a person is telling the truth, but nervous about being believed.

Here are the top ten signs someone might be lying:

1. Eye direction. Apparently if a person looks to the right a lot, it means they’re making stuff up. If they’re looking to their left, they’re trying to remember.

2. Long pauses. Liars may stall or repeat your question to buy time.

3. Voice changes. Listen for a higher pitch or breathless tone. Usually this is caused by stress.

4. Fidgeting. Unfortunately, this means all elementary school children are liars.

5. The poker face. Some people remain completely still while lying to avoid giving anything away.

6. Eye-dancing. If their eyes are all over the room, it can be a sign of panic.

7. Overcompensation. A liar might puff up, or act overly confident when trying to get away with something.

8. “Barrier rituals.” Things like crossed arms or head shakes can signal defensiveness, and be a subconscious tell.

9. Forced smile. A forced, lifeless smile can be a sign they’re fibbing.

10. Too many filler words. If every sentence starts with “umm” or “you know” or “basically”, they might be lying.