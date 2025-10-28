The #1 Fear People Have This Spooky Season Is…Corrupt Government Officials?

What TERRIFIES you the most this spooky season: A masked intruder entering your home, or the price of groceries?

Chapman University conducts an annual poll of the real-life fears everyday Americans have, and topping the list is: Corrupt government officials. 69% of people say they’re “afraid” or “very afraid” of that.

Oh, and it doesn’t matter who’s in power. It was also #1 last year, and 10 consecutive years overall now.

Here’s the rest of the Top 10:

2. People you love becoming seriously ill, 59%. It was also #2 last year.

3. Economic / financial collapse, 58%. This jumped up from #15 last year.

4. Cyber-terrorism, 56%

5. People you love dying, 55%

6. The U.S. becoming involved in another World War, 55%

7. Pollution of drinking water, 55%. Up from #11 last year.

8. Russia using nuclear weapons, 54%

9. Pollution of oceans, rivers, and lakes, 54%. Up from #13 last year.

10. Government tracking of personal data, 53%. Up from #20 last year.

Also on the list:

#17 is fearing A.I. replacing people in the workforce.

#25 is fearing a new pandemic or major epidemic.

#43 is fearing “sharks.” And #44 is fearing “heights.”

#54 is fearing illegal immigration.

#64 is fearing flying.

And coming in last, at #67 is, “homeless people.” 12% are afraid of that.