DoorDash and Instacart have both released reports on our Halloween candy-buying preferences . . . and there are some similarities and differences.

Both lists have Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups as the #1 Halloween candy . . . followed by M&Ms. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate made the Top 10 on both lists, and so did Snickers, Kit Kat, Twix, and Sour Patch Kids.

On DoorDash, people are also ordering Skittles (#5), Nerds (#6), and Airheads (#10). On Instacart, people order Milky Way (#8) and Haribo Goldbears (#10).

On DoorDash’s map of the #1 Halloween candy in each state, the West is more likely to pick Snickers and Red Vines . . . the Midwest likes Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Twizzlers, and Laffy Taffy . . .

The South likes “Sweet Smiles” brand candy, Trolli, and Skittles . . . and the Northeast likes a little of everything, including Airheads and Sour Patch Kids.

And on Instacart’s map of the #1 Halloween candy in every state, the West is more likely to pick Almond Joy and Peanut M&Ms . . . the Midwest likes Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Choceur Dark Chocolate . . .

The South likes Lifesavers, Sour Patch Kids, and 3 Musketeers . . . and the Northeast likes Hershey’s Milk Chocolate, M&Ms, and Sour Patch Kids.

On the DoorDash map, ZERO STATES were linked to Candy Corn.

But that’s NOT the case on the Instacart report. They have FOUR STATES where Candy Corn is “uniquely popular,” and they are: Nebraska . . . Kansas . . . Mississippi . . . and Alabama.

So, those are the states to avoid if Candy Corn gives you nightmares, OR the states to add to your bucket list if you’re a CANDY CORN FIEND.