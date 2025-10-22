The Biggest Halloween Songs in Hot 100 History

Billboard put together a list of the 25 biggest Halloween hits, based on their position on the Hot 100. They also factored in the number of weeks each song spent at its respective peak position, and other criteria.

Here’s the Top 15:

1. “Monster Mash”, Bobby “Boris” Pickett and the Crypt-Kickers. Peak Position: #1.

2. “Ghostbusters”, Ray Parker Jr. Peak Position: #1.

3. “Frankenstein”, Edgar Winter Group. Peak Position: #1.

4. “The Monster”, Eminem featuring Rihanna. Peak Position: #1.

5. “On Our Own (From “Ghostbusters 2)”, Bobby Brown. Peak Position: #2.

6. “Somebody’s Watching Me”, Rockwell. Peak Position: #2.

7. “Dark Lady”, Cher. Peak Position: #1.

8. “Black Cat”, Janet Jackson. Peak Position: #1.

9. “Devil with a Blue Dress On / Good Golly Miss Molly”, Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels. Peak Position: #4.

10. “Devil Inside”, INXS. Peak Position: #2.

11. “Demons”, Imagine Dragons. Peak Position: #6.

12. “Spooky”, Classics IV. Peak Position: #3.

13. “Devil Woman”, Cliff Richard. Peak Position: #6.

14. “Bad Moon Rising”, Creedence Clearwater Revival. Peak Position: #2.

15. “Black Magic Woman”, Santana. Peak Position: #4.

Check out the rest of the list here.