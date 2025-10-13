Home » Nick » The Greatest Horror Villain of Every Decade Over the Last 100 Years

The Greatest Horror Villain of Every Decade Over the Last 100 Years

Horror movies have existed for as long as movies have existed. So Nerdist.com put together a list of the greatest horror villain of every decade over the last century. Check it out:

1920s: Count Orlock from “Nosferatu”.
1930s: Count Dracula (Bela Lugosi) from “Dracula”.
1940s: The Wolf Man (Lon Chaney Jr.)
1950s: Rhoda Penmark from “The Bad Seed”.
1960s: Norman Bates from “Psycho”.
1970s: Michael Myers from “Halloween”.
1980s: Freddy Krueger from “A Nightmare on Elm Street”.
1990s: Candyman from “Candyman”.
2000s: The Jigsaw Killer from “Saw”.
2010s: Annabelle from the “Conjuring” universe.
2020s: Art the Clown from the “Terrifier” movies.