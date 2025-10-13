The Greatest Horror Villain of Every Decade Over the Last 100 Years

Horror movies have existed for as long as movies have existed. So Nerdist.com put together a list of the greatest horror villain of every decade over the last century. Check it out:

1920s: Count Orlock from “Nosferatu”.

1930s: Count Dracula (Bela Lugosi) from “Dracula”.

1940s: The Wolf Man (Lon Chaney Jr.)

1950s: Rhoda Penmark from “The Bad Seed”.

1960s: Norman Bates from “Psycho”.

1970s: Michael Myers from “Halloween”.

1980s: Freddy Krueger from “A Nightmare on Elm Street”.

1990s: Candyman from “Candyman”.

2000s: The Jigsaw Killer from “Saw”.

2010s: Annabelle from the “Conjuring” universe.

2020s: Art the Clown from the “Terrifier” movies.