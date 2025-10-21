The Most and Least Haunted States in America

You could assume that Florida is the state with the most GHOSTS. But some of those apparitions are just really, really old retired people who aren’t actually dead. Yet.

There’s a new report out that analyzed ghost sightings across North America, and they put out a ranking of the most haunted states, based on how many ghosts are reported per 10,000 people.

It named New York as the most haunted state, with 81 ghost sightings per 10,000 people. Texas is next, followed by Louisiana, California, Utah, Florida, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Nevada, and Washington.

Georgia is the least haunted, with only six sightings per 10,000 people. Maine is next, followed by Nebraska, Indiana, Connecticut, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Iowa.