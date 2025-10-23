Too Tired for Halloween? A New App Creates Fake Party Photos of You in Costume

Too exhausted to get all dressed up for Halloween? Now you can LOOK like you went without leaving the couch.

A product designer at Meta just put out his own app that makes it LOOK like you went to a Halloween party.

It uses A.I. to create fake photos of you IN COSTUME with other people partying around you.

The app just came out this month, but it’s not specifically for Halloween. It’s called Endless Summer because it’s mainly meant for fake VACATION pics.

You can try out either mode and do four photos for free. Then you have to pay if you want more.

The results seem a little hit or miss. Some people say it worked great. Others say the photos it spit out didn’t look like them.