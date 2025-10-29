A survey finds that the Halloween candy we eat first is a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. Because, duh! But after that, anything goes. Find out where your fave ranks, and what it says about you, with today’s list of the Top 5 Things Your Favorite Halloween Candy Says About You.
Milk Duds: I want candy stuck in my teeth until mid-November.
Tootsie Roll: Know that stuff you patch your tire with? I think it’s delicious!
Junior Mints: I’m really into that taste toothpaste leaves in my mouth.
Starburst: In a world that makes you choose between candy or gum, you say, “Why not both?”
Skittles: I like Starburst with a crunch.
Sour Patch Kids: I like to remind my taste buds who’s in charge.
Necco Wafers: I time-traveled here from the year 1935.
Candy corn: I don’t exist.
Whoppers: I REALLY don’t exist.
Pretzels: I don’t understand the point of Halloween.