Google released a list of the top-trending Halloween costumes, and it’s DOMINATED by characters from the movie “Kpop Demon Hunters”.

They’ve got the entire Top 5, in this order: Rumi, Zoey, Mira, Jinu, and Baby Saja.

Another character from the movie, Derpy the Tiger, came in at #8. Chicken Jockey from “Minecraft” came in 6th, followed by Labubu at #7. Rounding out the Top 10 are Elphaba from “Wicked” and the Lorax.

Rumi is also the #1 trending costume for kids, while Labubu is #1 for DOGS.

The #1 DUO costume is Astrid and Hiccup from “How to Train Your Dragon”.

The #1 trend in Halloween makeup is KISS, and the top-trending decoration is Floating Candles.