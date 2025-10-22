Traveling for Thanksgiving? This Week Is the Best Time to Buy Tickets

If you’re flying for Thanksgiving, maybe buy those tickets sooner rather than later. Ideally, this week.

A travel report from Google found the best prices for Thanksgiving plane tickets tend to be 35 days before you want to travel, a.k.a, NOW. Thanksgiving is 37 days off, but you’re probably not looking to fly ON the day itself.

The good news is you can still get a decent price up to 24 days before you fly. So if you need to wait another week or two, you’re probably fine.

The bad news is those might not be the only tickets you’re buying in the next few weeks. The best time to book tickets for Christmas is 51 days out.

November 4th is 51 days before Christmas. But again, you’re probably not trying to fly on Christmas Day. So, the time to buy for most people is right around November 1st.

Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays are the cheapest days to travel in general, around 13% cheaper than weekends. But the day of the week you BOOK your tickets doesn’t matter much. Like a 1% difference, max.