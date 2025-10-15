VIRAL VIDEO: There Is A New Record For The Most Fist Bumps In 30 Seconds

Okay, this is one of those things you didn’t know needed to exist — but now that it does, you kinda want to try it yourself.

A guy just broke the Guinness World Record for the Most Fist Bumps in 30 Seconds, and yes, there’s video proof. It’s fast, it’s chaotic, and it’s weirdly satisfying to watch. He managed to squeeze in over 100 fist bumps in half a minute.

If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to get into the Guinness Book, apparently all you need is a solid wrist, a friend, a stopwatch and a video camera.

🎥 Watch the video below and see if you can count all the bumps — or just enjoy the madness. Either way, it’s a fun break from your day.