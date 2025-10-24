VIRAL VIDEO: Toddler Tries Her First Happy Meal And Her Reaction Is Priceless!

In the adorable clip, mom Katalina Lynn films her toddler Ellie opening her very first McDonald’s Happy Meal.

From squealing over the friends and nuggets to mistaking sweet and sour sauce for hot sauce, Ellie’s excitement is pure joy.

But it’s her reaction to the tiny toy McDonald’s (“The freaking house!”) that sent viewers into a full-on cuteness meltdown.

“I love how expressive she is! She is a star,” one viewer commented.