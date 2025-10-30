We Have a New Record for the World’s Heaviest Pumpkin

Did any parents throw out their back this October lugging PUMPKINS around? Well, this one could totally kill you . . .there’s a new record for the world’s heaviest pumpkin.

Two British twin brothers have been growing giant pumpkins for over 50 years, and they’ve finally scored a world record after they harvested one that weighed 2,819 pounds, and 4 ounces.

It’s also the largest pumpkin by circumference at 255.8 inches. That’s over 21 feet.

The guys’ names are Ian and Stuart Paton, and they started growing supersized gourds in their early teens. Now they’re 64.

They nicknamed the pumpkin “Muggle”, inspired by the “Harry Potter” franchise