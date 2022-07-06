Kel Mitchell's ex Tyisha Hampton has claimed that she once found Nick Cannnon wearing her cheerleading costume in hopes of cheering Mitchell up after he was caught cheating. She posted via TikTok, “Remembering when I came home early to #NickCannon wearing my full cheerleading uniform (including the briefs) doing cheers on the bed for my ex-husband Kel Mitchell to cheer him up.”

Hampton — who was married to Mitchell from 1999-2005, was dragged online, with one person saying, “But you were good with it until now.” Another person wrote, “What was the point of her bringing this up?” and “Why you coming home if he cheated anyway?”