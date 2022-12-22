Cynthia Bailey has opened up about her on-again-off-again friendship with NeNe Leakes. She told The Jasmine Brand, “I was with the most popular one on the show, NeNe Leakes, who was kind of like a villain too at the time. We had a real relationship, which is why it was so hard for me when we weren’t friends anymore. We hung out off camera, on camera, on vacations, we traveled a lot together, it was authentic and very genuine… alot of people refer to me as her sidekick or whatever.”

She continued, “We were always very equal, but she just had a bigger personality. I’m never going to say never to reconciling with NeNe because you never know what God has in store for us.”