2 Chainz And T.I. Sound Off About Coronavirus Hitting Home

The deadly coronavirus has found its way to Atlanta, and 2 Chainz has something to say about it.

According to XXLMag.com, once the Georgia Governor announced the first known cases in Atlanta, the rapper posted, “Mannnnn, yal done brought that shit to Wakanda,” comparing his city to the fictional home of Marvel Comics character Black Panther.

T.I. who also lives Hot-lanta was just as surprised, commenting “U buuullshittin!!!!”

The Georgia governor assured residents there is no reason to panic, and said they’d been preparing for weeks.

As the worldwide outbreak develops, Billboard.com is continually updating major concert cancellations.