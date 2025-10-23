5 Seconds Of Summer Announce 2026 ‘Everyone’s A Star!’ World Tour

On Thursday (October 23), 5 Seconds of Summer announced the dates and details of their 2026 Everyone’s a Star! World Tour. 5SOS’ international jaunt kicks off in Europe in March 2026, with the North American leg of the tour launching on May 29 in Uncasville, Connecticut, before concluding on August 28 in Mountain View, California, with stops at iconic venues like New York City’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, followed by a series of dates in the band’s home country of Australia. Alongside the tour news, 5SOS just released their new single, “Telephone Busy,” from their upcoming album, Everyone’s a Star!, which is set to drop on November 14, marking the group’s first album since 2022’s 5SOS5. “There needs to be a part of you that can see it – that can see you playing those huge shows, that can see this album being a huge success,” 5SOS’s Calum Hood said of their upcoming record and tour. (Rolling Stone)